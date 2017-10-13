Another Tough Loss

nd-1 inside their own territory with right over a minute left in the contest, Basile Head Coach Kevin Bertrand faced a tough decision with his club clinging to a 28-26 lead. Questionably, the Bearcats were able to get the Indians to jump into the neutral zone on a hard count to seal the win and claim bragging rights in the “Battle of the Bayou” for at least a year.

The packed Cleve Beard Stadium crowd saw the Basile (4-3, 3-1) offense control the clock and the line of scrimmage for most of the contest, before a spirited rally by the Indians in the second half fell just short again for the second straight week. Elton trailed 21-12 at intermission, and the Bearcat lead climbed to 28-12 towards the end of the third quarter. However, the Indians (4-2, 2-2) were able to pop a quick score before the fourth quarter, but the turning point in the game came when Keshawn Lyons plowed into what appeared to be a successful 2-point conversion, however the officials ruled him short, keeping it a 2-score ballgame. Ultimately, that play would come back to haunt Elton, and give the Bearcats a 2-point win.

Basile opened the game quickly when fullback Andre Reed bulldozed his way through the Indian defense for a 49-yard score on the first series. Reed would go on to finish his night with 184 stripes on 22 bruising carries.

The Indians fired right back with just over a minute left in the first stanza when Lyons hit Derrick Finley on a perfectly thrown fade route from 14 yards out. Logan Lejeune’s kick was off the mark and Basile led 7-6.

The Bearcats went on a 12-play, 89-yard drive for much of the second quarter, which resulted in a 1-yard plunge by Logan David with 4:05 remaining in the half to make it 14-6. However, Lyons and Finley hooked up for a second time on a 46-yard catch-and-run to make it 14-12 after a missed 2-point try.

But, the Indians left a little too much time on the clock for the Bearcats. With just over 2 minutes remaining in the half, Basile marched 69 yards in 9 plays and used a 30-yard scoring strike from quarterback Dawson Ashford to Isaiah Ceaser with only 5 ticks left on the clock to extend their lead to 21-12.