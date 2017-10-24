Billy R. Rogers

Funeral services for Mr. Billy R. Rogers, 81, of Hathaway will be held Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. in Raymond United Methodist Church, with Rev. Laura Nusbaum officiating.

Visitation will be held in Miguez Funeral Home beginning from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

Burial will follow in China Cemetery.

Mr. Rogers was born in Alto, Texas, on Feb. 21, 1936. He had been a resident of Hathaway since 2008 when he moved from Lake Charles. He was employed by Centerpoint Energy for 41 years in various positions, his last being District Manager in Lake Charles. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Raymond United Methodist Church.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda Phenice Rogers of Hathaway; one son, Brian Rogers and wife Shannan of Cypress, Texas; two sisters, Bernice Timme and husband Charles of Pearland, Texas, and Sharon Powell and husband Rick of Belton, Texas; his grandchildren, Michelle Reynolds of Houston, Texas, Tracey Rogers of Magnolia, Texas, and Chandler, Trevor and Skylar Rogers of Cypress, Texas; his great-grandson, Cameron Reynolds of Houston, Texas; and a “special son”, Tim Landry.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Mattie Rogers, and son Phillip Ray Rogers.

Pallbearers will be Brian Rogers, Trevor Rogers, Jeffrey Timme, Stephen Timme, Dylan Augustine and Tim Landry.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Raymond United Methodist Church, 5532 Pine Island Hwy., Jennings, LA 70546.

