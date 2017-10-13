Cast your ballot

Whether you are for or against any measure, if you are registered to vote in an area with ballot items, please take five minutes to have your say between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday (See page one of today’s edition of Jennings Daily News for more details). An important state office is on the ballot, as are three proposed constitutional amendments.

It is a quick and easy process, and every eligible voter needs to let officials know how they feel about the proposals.

The people truly determine what passes or fails. In recent years, fewer voters have been heading to local polls, reflecting a lack of concern for their communities and parish. This needs to change. Between early voting, absentee voting and the general election day, voters have ample opportunity to cast a vote.

No matter if you plan to vote “yes” or “no” on any measure, if you care about your community and its future, make sure your voice is heard Saturday.