Change should not take a lifetime

The Way I See It by Don West

Though the weather is getting pretty nice locally, the clouds over Washington continue to darken. Some of the Congressmen are beginning to jump ship saying not so nice things about Mr. Trump. I’m not taking sides on this — well, maybe I will.

Certainly Trump needs a muzzle at times, not to mention a gag. I don’t want him to close his Twitter account because it is the one way we can be sure of getting the word from the source, not after it has been washed, dried, dyed, and repurposed to fit the media’s agenda. However, he still needs to learn some restraint and show a little more class, though I am not sure he understands the meaning of the word.

As far as those congressmen who are making threats to not run again, hey, I am for that. They have obviously been in office long enough to be part of the stalemate in Congress, whereby nothing has been done. They have not passed a budget in years, and cannot agree on what to have for breakfast, much less anything of importance. I say get out of the way and let someone else try. They may be facing opposition from their voters and don’t stand much chance of being re-elected anyway. They are not from my state so I don’t really know what their reputation or political history is. I know that at least one spent a number of years in his home State as an elected official, so he is a career politician and we have too many of those. Just take a look at the Golden Parachute they have voted themselves and you will see what I mean. Retirement with full pay and benefits after one term in office – how sweet is that? Then they want to pass a health care bill but excuse themselves from participation. Send them home to Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, North Dakota, Idaho or Louisiana. We don’t need professional politicians, we need people who will serve their constituents, get the job done and then go back to a real job. It shouldn’t take a lifetime to make a change. If a private business is failing, one has to make changes quickly or the business is doomed. Government is no different with the exception of the fact that they think they can continue to print money and it will never devalue. That’s a special kind of stupidity.