Chester Jay Freeland

Chester Jay Freeland, 83, was entrusted to God’s loving care on Oct. 4, 2017.

His body has been donated to LSUHSC in Shreveport, Louisiana.

A memorial tribute will be planned at a later date.

Chester was born in the farming community of Crowley on Feb. 19, 1934. His parents, John Ed and Florence Hyde Freeland, moved to Welsh, where Chester was the oldest of seven children – sisters Cecilia Brock, Jessie Freeland, Florence(James) Beard, Betty(Gene) Freeland-Salassi; and brothers John(Doris) Freeland, and Jim(Jan) Freeland.

He graduated from Welsh High School in 1952 and went on to attend SLI in Lafayette.

While serving in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1955-1962, he met the love of his life, Judith Lynne Roberts, in church in Falmouth, Mass. They were married Oct. 12, 1959, and moved back to Welsh, where he farmed rice and soybeans until 1986.

He was a loving father to Cathryn (Berle) Hoyt, Rebecca (Howard) Fields and Jeffery Freeland, and nephew Emil (Jeri) Onken. He was a wonderful grandfather to Virginia Jolie, Dr. Trevor Jolie, Daniel Willis, Lindsey Willis and Hayden Freeland, and a great-grandfather to Conner Cooper, Avery Jolie, Jack Jolie and Jude Willis.

After retiring from farming in 1986, he was employed by Jeff Davis Parish School Board for 13 years, working at Welsh High School until 1999.

Chester was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Welsh, where he loved church fellowship and singing in the choir.

He loved gardening and his happiest times were spending time with his family. He grew to be well-loved by all of his family and friends as he was such a kind and gentle man.

He has brought so much joy to our lives and Jesus into our hearts, and he will forever live within us.