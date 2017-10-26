Clay Richard Miller

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Clay Richard Miller announces his passing from this life on Oct. 24, 2017, at the age of 24.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at noon, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, from 4-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation will resume on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Clay was born in Jennings to Matt Miller and Francine Richard on Aug. 10, 1993.

He loved the outdoors and deer hunting. Clay also loved watching movies and learning new things; he was learning to cook, and enjoyed meeting and helping people. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends, especially his children. Clay never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Clay is survived by his father, Matt (Paula) Miller of Jennings; his mother, Francine Richard Gauthier (Richie) of Youngsville; his two sons, Jackson Matthew Miller and Thomas Worth Miller, both of Youngsville; his brother, Casey Miller of Jennings; his grandparents, Cheryl Allen (Bob) of Baton Rouge, Nookie Miller of Jennings, Darlene Henry of Jennings, Larry Richard (Pam) of Arizona and Dickie (Nell) Gauthier of New Iberia; and his significant other, Graceanne Bonin .

Clay was preceded in death by his grandfather, Moby Miller.

Carrying Clay to his final resting place will be Casey Miller, Brant Smith, Kendall Trahan, Peyton Fullilove, Mark Regan, Jr., and Lance Lopez.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Stewart Daigle.

