Crash results in physical assault

A two-vehicle crash escalated into a physical confrontation when a mother and daughter attacked another motorist.

Jennings Police Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 7, at approximately 4:30 p.m. when a silver Nissan Altima traveling north on Andrew Street in Jennings collided with a blue Chrysler Town and Country van headed west on Wood Street, just north of the Jennings Fairgrounds.

“Initially, we received a call regarding a physical altercation following a traffic accident,” said Semmes. “When the female driver of the Altima got out of her vehicle in an attempt to check on the occupants of the van, the driver of the van, 36-year-old Eve Gatte of Jennings, and her 12-year-old daughter exited the Chrysler and attacked her.”

Witnesses on the scene described the attack as “brutal,” and that when Gatte confronted the other motorist, she began striking her multiple times in the head, as well as slamming her head on the hood of the vehicle and the ground.

“When officers arrived, they witnessed Gatte hitting the other driver in the head,” continued Semmes. “After officers separated the two subjects, Gatte, as well as her juvenile daughter, were arrested and transported to the Jennings Police Department city jail for booking.”

The driver of the Nissan, as well as a third passenger in the van, were transported to the Jennings American Legion Hospital for minor injuries. Gatte and her daughter were charged with La. Rs. 14:35 simple battery and La. Rs. 14:38 simple assault and released on summons. They were uninjured in the crash or the altercation.

Neither driver was cited for a traffic violation.