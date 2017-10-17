Danny Charles Deshotel

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church for Danny Charles Deshotel, 53, of Jennings on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and continue until the time of his service. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Danny will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Danny was born in Jennings on Monday, Oct. 28, 1963, to John Joseph Deshotel and Mary Bertrand Deshotel. He was called from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

Danny worked as a mechanic for Southside Automotive. Danny was also an Altar Server for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He was an avid fan of LSU and New Orleans Saints football. Danny loved to barbecue with his sister, brothers and all the rest of his family. He also loved spending time and playing cards with friends. Danny was a kind and loving man and was very close to his mother, whom he help care for many years. Danny was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left behind to cherish Danny’s memories are his mother, Mary B. Deshotel of Jennings; his two brothers, David Wayne Deshotel of Jennings and Michael (Suzette) Deshotel of Jennings; his sister, Elaine (Jimmy) Segura of Jennings; his nephews, Jeff Segura of Youngsville, Johnny Segura of Jennings, Dusty Segura of Lake Charles, Donnie Deshotel of Jennings, John Paul Deshotel of Jennings, Sean Deshotel of Lafayette and Michael Prejean of Denham Springs; his nieces, Mandy Segura of Jennings, Candie Deshotel of Jennings, Tammy Manuel of Jennings, Mary Vanness of Welsh, Brandy Bergeron of Jennings, Michelle Mestayer of Deridder and Melanie Telford of Georgia; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and his girlfriend, Kay Fontenot of Eunice.

Danny was preceded in death by his father, John J. Deshotel; his brothers, Donald Deshotel and John Paul Deshotel; his nephews, Mickey Segura and Josh Deshotel; and his grandparents, Joseph and Estelle Bertrand and Eda and Joseph Deshotel.

