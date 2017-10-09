Detra Lynn ‘Candy’ Tyler

Funeral service for Detra Lynn “Candy” Tyler, 54, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, in Immanuel Worship Center in Jennings, with Rev. Terry Lee officiating.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the church.

Burial will be in Benevolent Cemetery under direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary of Jennings.

Mrs. Tyler entered into eternal rest in her residence.

She was a member of Immanuel Worship Center, employed as a teacher at Lake Charles Charter School, was the worship leader at her church and a musician for many years.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Leo Marshall (Karina) Tyler II of Houston, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Cora Williams Beasley; and her grandparents, Eddie and Hilda Williams

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.semien-lewismortuary.com .