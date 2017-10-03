Dolores Cormier

Dolores Cormier, 83, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at 9:45 a.m. at the church, with a rosary recited at 10 a.m., continuing until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Burial will follow in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery.

She was born on Sunday, Sept. 23, 1934, in Cankton to Louis and Ophelia Taylor Chevis.

Dolores was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, as well as traveling with them. Dolores also enjoyed going to the casino, doing word search puzzles and watching game shows. She was a kind and loving person, who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Dolores is survived by her son, Cory J. Cormier, Sr. (Danita) of Beaumont, Texas; her three daughters, Cynthia M. Barber (Cleve) of Houston, Texas, Linda G. Bush (Danny) of Birmingham, Ala., and Sheryl G. Fontenot (Elbert) of Beaumont, Texas; her brother, Louis Chevis, Jr. (Shirley) of Jennings,; her two sisters-in-law, Gloria Chevis of Jennings and Olivia Chevis of Opelousas; her 13 grandchildren, Charles, Malcolm, Jessica, Marlon, Cory Jr., Erika, Latoya, Otis Jr., Holly, Elbert Jr., Aja, Cleve Jr. and Cody; her 21 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; two great great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ophelia Taylor Chevis; her four brothers, Joseph, Lester, Junius, and Nelson Chevis; her five sisters, Louise Guidry, Lydia Ross, Laura Rideaux, Irene Dartest and Willie V. Lewis.

Carrying Dolores to her final resting place will be her eight grandsons, Charles, Malcolm, Marlon, Cory Jr., Otis Jr., Elbert Jr. Cleve Jr. and Cody.

