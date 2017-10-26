Donna Marie Regan Leger

A Mass of Christian Burial for Donna Marie Regan Leger, 81, of Jennings will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Jennings on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, from 4:30-9:00 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m.

Visitation will resume on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.

Donna will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Donna was born on May 13, 1936, in Egan to Michael J. Regan and Mertice LeJeune Regan. She was called from this life on Oct. 23, 2017. Donna was an On Site Manager for Counseling on Aging. She loved to go for walks, read books and watch TV. Donna was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who know and loved her.

Donna is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl Leger Mohrmann (Chris) of Shreveport and Jeanne Leger of Jennings; her brother, Michael Regan (Liz) of Egan; her two sisters, Karen Regan of Jennings and Christine Regan of Lake Charles; as well as her four grandchildren.

Donna now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Michael and Mertice Regan; her beloved husband, Daniel Leger; her daughter, Pamela Leger; her brothers, J. W. Regan, Ronald Regan and Tom Regan; and her sister, Michaeline Spires.

