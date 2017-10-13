Eunice M. Daigle

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Eunice M. Daigle announces her passing from this life on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, at the beautiful age of 96.

Funeral Services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Reverend Rod LeJeune officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 4:30-9 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m.

Eunice will laid to rest in Calvary Mausoleum beside her beloved husband.

Eunice was born in Evangeline to Adam O. Miller and Roselie Miller on Saturday, Feb. 19, 1921. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to caring for her family.

Eunice loved attending her church faithfully, as well as preparing meals for her family and tending to her flowers in her garden. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eunice is survived by her two sons, Glenn (Patty) Daigle of Evangeline and Burton “Burt” Daigle (friend, Edie Williams) of Jennings; her daughter, Brenda Daigle Riette of Pomona, Mo.; her sister, Una Richard of Jennings; her five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Eunice was preceded in death by her parents, Adam and Roselie Miller; her beloved husband, Jeffery Daigle; one sister, Rose Chaisson; six brothers, Henry, Walter, Henreil, Culver, Marion and Curley Miller; and one son-in-law, Rene C. Riette, Jr.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.