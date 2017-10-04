Fiddling Around: Battle of the Bows set for this weekend

The Third Annual Battle of the Bows fiddle competition is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Strand Theatre in Jennings.

The competition has quickly grown in popularity, not only among the community, but also among Southwest Louisiana musicians.

This year’s competition will be held in memory of Varise Conner, a Cajun fiddle player from Lake Arthur. Conner is known for the Lake Arthur Two-Step, or Lake Arthur Stomp, as it was later renamed because so many people would stomp their feet when he played it.

Cajun music lovers are invited to attend the competition and support the Cajun fiddle players as they show off their skills. The competition, presented by the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Jam and the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Tourist Commission, will be held Saturday, October 7. The doors will open at 8 a.m., and the competition beginning at 9 a.m.