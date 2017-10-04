Fiddling Around: Battle of the Bows set for this weekend

The Third Annual Battle of the Bows fiddle competition is slated for Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Strand Theatre in Jennings.

The competition has quickly grown in popularity, not only among the community, but also among Southwest Louisiana musicians.

This year’s competition will be held in memory of Varise Conner, a Cajun fiddle player from Lake Arthur. Conner is known for the Lake Arthur Two-Step, or Lake Arthur Stomp, as it was later renamed because so many people would stomp their feet when he played it.

Cajun music lovers are invited to attend the competition and support the Cajun fiddle players as they show off their skills. The competition, presented by the Southwest Louisiana Acoustic Cajun Music Jam and the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Tourist Commission, will be held Saturday, October 7. The doors will open at 8 a.m., and the competition beginning at 9 a.m.

For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.

Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44402

Posted by on Oct 4 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in