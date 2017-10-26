Flushing out cancer

Jennings American Legion Hospital is plunging into the fight against breast cancer with the help of a pink toilet. As part of a fundraiser that benefits the Melissa Doise Hope for a Miracle Foundation, the toilet has been visiting various locations in the city. For $50 or more, the toilet will be removed from its current location. The person paying can add in $25 to choose where the toilet will be sent next, as well as $25 more to prevent the toilet from ever returning to its current site.

