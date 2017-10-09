Georgia Lee Sutton

LAKE ARTHUR – Georgia Lee Sutton of Lake Arthur, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, at Golden Age Nursing Home in Welsh, where she had been a resident for about three months.

Funeral services for Mrs. Sutton will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 10 a.m. in First Baptist Church of Jennings, with Pastor Jeff Cook and Minister of Education and Senior Adults Brian Wells officiating.

A private family burial will held in Rigmaiden Cemetery in DeQuincy at a later date under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, in Jennings at Miguez Funeral Home and will resume Saturday morning at First Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until service time.

Georgia was born in DeQuincy on Sept. 11, 1934, to Julia Smith Harrison and Harry Olin (Jack) Harrison. She lived in DeQuincy most of her life, where she raised her two daughters.

Around 1970, Georgia moved to Brookhaven, Miss., where she met and married her husband, Rivers Sutton. While living in Brookhaven, she was a memmber of Gum Cove Baptist Church.

In 2012, her daughter, Becky, moved her mother and stepfather to Lake Arthur so they could be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. At that time, Georgia became a member of First Baptist Church of Jennings, where she made many dear friends.

Georgia is survived by her two daughters, Christy Moore Barlow and husband Robert of Sulphur and Becky Moore Gauthier and husband Don of Lake Arthur; and one sister, Margia Harrison Rodrique of Thibodeaux.

She was Maw Maw Honey to her nine grandchildren, Winston (Tracy) Renfrow and wife Lauren of North Platte, Neb., Jason Barlow of Orange, Texas, Russell Barlow of New York, N.Y., Ray Hall and partner Seth Lebert of Coco Beach, Fla., Rocky Hall and wife Samantha of Lake Arthur, Richelle Hall Hanson and husband Brady of Dayton, Texas, Charles (T-Boy) Talen and fiancee Ashli Waldrep of Lake Charles, Ashlee Gauthier Guin and husband Kelly of Lake Arthur and Brooke Gauthier of Lake Arthur.

Her great-grandchildren are Britton, London, Slade and Storm Renfrow, Harley, Ava and Tate Hall, Callie, Savannah and Payton Hanson and Aubree and Kane Guin.

Georgia also has two great great-grandchildren, Gemma and Soren Renfrow.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rivers Sutton; the father of her daughters, Joseph Willard (Buddy) Moore; two brothers, Jackie and Glenn Harrison; and one sister, Joyce Marie Harrison.

Pallbearers will be Winston Renfrow, Charles Talen, Ray Hall, Rocky Hall, Brady Hanson and Slade Renfrow.

Honorary pallbearer is Tate Hall.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com .