Gus Redo, Jr.

Gus Redo, Jr., 83, of Beaumont, Texas, departed this life on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m.

Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

His love and memories will remain in the heart of his daughters, Berlyn Briggs, Veada Syas (Jack), Davillion Norman, Melodey Jackson and Inez Broussard (Wayne); his brothers, Inse Elzy and Glen Elzy; his uncle, Judge Paul Brown (Emma); four grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.