Harvelia Smith Myers

Memorial services for Mrs. Harvelia Smith Myers, 77, of Jennings will be held Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at 2 p.m in Miguez Chapel, with Pastor Angela Bulhol officiating.

Visitation will begin at noon Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, in Miguez Chapel and will continue until the time of service at 2 p.m.

Mrs. Myers was born in Jennings on April 10, 1940, and lived here her entire life. She passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Lafayette General Hospital.

Mrs. Myers leaves to cherish her memory two brothers, John Smith, Jr. of Lafayette and Kenneth Smith of Houston, Texas; and one sister, Stephany Cooley of DeQuincy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Myers; and her parents, John Smith and Mildred Coles Smith.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com .