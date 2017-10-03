Hounds brace for 3A Jennings in clash of JDP powers

WELSH – The Welsh Greyhounds will head into this week’s parish battle with the Jennings Bulldogs with a 4-0 record, while the Bulldogs will come to Welsh with a 3-1 mark. Both teams had week number one games cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey. The Hounds lost a game with Rayne, who is currently also unbeaten with a 4-0 record, while Jennings lost a game with the Church Point Bears.

This is the final non-district contest for the Greyhounds, and thus it is a good time to look at what has allowed Welsh to remain unbeaten thus far.

The Greyhounds have definitely used the airway as their main vehicle to a perfect record. Welsh senior quarterback Zach Hayes has thrown the pigskin 97 times and completed 59 tosses, with just 1 interception. Of those 59 completions, 12 are touchdown passes and his total yards passing stands at 951 yards. Hayes will have the opportunity to surpass 1,000 yards in the contest with the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the rushing attack of the Hounds has been hot and cold, while facing some stiff competition. The front seven of the Erath Bobcats gave the offensive line of the Greyhounds all they wanted, but the Hounds still managed to get 142 yards on the ground. Hayes was the ringleader in that category also, as he rushed for 130 yards and 2 scores.

For the season, the Hounds have garnered 552 yards on the ground, with senior halfback Charlie Watkins leading the way with 246 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hayes is right behind him with 206 yards on 10 carries good for 5 scores, as the two have accounted for all but 100 yards of the total rush yards for the Hounds.