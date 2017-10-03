Indians, Blue Jays renew old rivalry

ELTON – The Indians and head Coach Doyle Carter will carry thier undefeated record into Blue Jay Country Friday night as they square off in s huge contest with archrival St. Edmund High School. The Indians, which come into the game a perfect 4-0 after destroying Hamilton Christian, will not have the luxury of looking past an extremely talented team in St. Edmund’s.

“They are very big up-front and do a fantastic job of running the football and controlling the clock and the football in their favor,” said Carter. They have two backs in their quarterback and running back that can really run down hill at you, and when they get going they are hard to stop.”