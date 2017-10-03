Jacqulien Wren Lawrence van Ness

It is with a great sadness and heavy hearts that her family announces the loss of Jacqulien Wren Lawrence van Ness.

“Jackie” passed away on Sept. 30, 2017, at the age of 76. She was born to Orelien and Dorthy Jelks Lawrence on Oct. 16, 1940, in Iota.

Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Welsh.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. untill the time of services at 2 p.m.

Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.

Jackie was a very active person. She loved being outside in her flower beds, walking and in her younger years, she loved playing tennis, basketball and volleyball. She was also a big supporter and fan of the Welsh Greyhounds. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Welsh for over 60 years.

Left to cherish her memories are her son, Dwayne van Ness and wife Sonya; her daughter, Jill van Ness; her grandsons, Ryan van Ness and wife Kristina and Brandon van Ness and wife Mary; her granddaughters, Chelsie and husband Will Davidson and Madlyn van Ness; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Lottie Touchet, all of Welsh.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, “Joe” van Ness; her grandson, Jacob van Ness; her sisters, Betty Mullins, Natalie Johnson and Barbara Jeanise; her brother, Preston Lawrence; and her parents.

The family appreciates the love and dedication of the caregivers, Peggy LeJeune, Gaylynn Lawrence, Daphne Duplichan, Mandy Boulet, Charlotte Lyons and Betty Comeaux. They also wish to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Heart of Hospice team for their excellent care of Ms. Jackie during her final days.

In Jackie’s memory donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Welsh or the Alzheimer Association.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.