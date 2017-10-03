JALH Ag Safety Day a Success

The second biennial Progressive Agriculture Safety Day, held this weekend at the Jennings American Legion Hospital (JALH) was a community success.

The program event is offered to all Jeff Davis Parish youth between the ages of eight and 11, every other year, and this year it was held this past Saturday, Sept. 30. The mission of this program is to provide education, training, and resources to make urban and rural life safer and healthier for children and their community.

A total of 64 children attended, while participating in numerous workshops including electrical, gun, fire, germ, sun, small engine and tractor safety. Each booth was manned by both youth and adult volunteers from all around the community.