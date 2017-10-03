James Carlton Hanks

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for James Carlton Hanks, 71, who died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, in Covington.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will officiate the services.

The family is requesting visitation be held at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota on Monday from 3- 10 p.m. and will resume Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. A rosary will be recited Monday evening.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

He was a resident of Covington, formerly of Lake Arthur.

He is survived by his companion, Shannon Messina of Covington; one daughter, Laurie Teal and her husband Shayne of Lake Arthur; one brother, Warren Hanks and his wife Donna of Vincennes, Ind.; two granddaughters, Katelyn and Avery Teal, both of Lake Arthur; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Helen Leger Hanks; and three brothers, Clarence David “CD” Hanks, Rufus J. Hanks, and Ronald L. Hanks.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.