A Mass of Christian burial for Janet “Jeanette” Courville Simon, 75, of Gueydan will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan beginning on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. and continuing until the time of her funeral Mass on Monday.

A rosary will be recited on Sunday evening at 6 p.m.

Jeanette will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband, BD Simon, in Gueydan Cemetery.

A beautiful, kind soul received her angelic wings and was called to be with her Heavenly Father at 3:25 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2017.

Mrs. Jeanette Simon was born in Jennings on Oct. 4, 1942, to Joseph Courville and Elrena LeJeune Courville. She went by many other names such as Momma, Maw Maw, and Mawnet.

After a long, determined struggle with schooling and the birth of her first four children, Jeanette received her Licensed Practical Nursing Degree at the age of 30. For 45 years, she was full of joy, swaddling her babies so tight, sitting with many a patient and even naming each of her newborns with sweet nicknames. Most knew her as an “on the go” lady who visited many a casino and drove across four states to visit the town named Christmas, or worked all night and spent the next day cooking her special gumbo for the family and visiting grandbabies at football games or birthday parties.

So to say she will be missed is a great understatement. If you doubt, ask her “church ladies” who visited Cormier’s Creole Kitchen religiously after four o’clock mass every Saturday, or her nursing staff at Jennings American Legion Hospital that allowed only her to make the coffee because hers was the best, or everyone that met her with that tight hug and pat on the back, instantly making you part of the family. She adored everyone for exactly who they were and especially her cat, Oreo. Jeanette was the kindest, most loving person and will be greatly missed by everyone and all the many lives she’s touched. I hope heaven has Community Coffee, especially their dark roast coffee, “black” just like she always liked.

Jeanette is survived by four sons, Eddie Simon of Gueydan, Toby (Joyce) Simon of Muskogee, Okla., Darron Simon of Kinder and Aaron (Tiffany) Simon of Lake Charles; her three daughters, Marilyn (Norbert) Istre of Gueydan, Bridgit (Ivy) Woods of Lake Arthur and Terrell (Leslie) Guidry of Mermentau; her 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and six great great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elrena LeJeune Courville; her beloved husband, BD Simon, Jr.; her brothers, Robert, Henry and Joseph Lynn Courville; her son, Tommy Simon; and her grandson, Tyne Guidry.

Carrying Jeanette to her final resting place will be Aaron Simon, Ian Jude Woods, Trevor Istre, Chance LeBlanc, Damon Simon and David Crockett. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerald “Scotty” Bertrand, Isaac Jacob Woods, Ivan Jon Wood, Iryn “Joe” Woods’ Brian Megowan, Brandon Simon and Corey Simon.

