JDP trick-or- treat schedules, events announced

As fall weather brings cooler temperature, and October is in full swing, Halloween, trick-or-treating schedules and fall festival events are just around the corner.

Trick or treat times for Jeff Davis Parish municipalities will all be held on Tuesday evening, Oct. 31, Halloween day.

In Jennings, the Halloween celebration will kick off at Founder’s Park stage on Main Street beginning with a children’s costume contest at 5:30 p.m., hosted by Jennings Daily News. The children’s contest will be held for ages 0-1, 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12, and prizes for the first, second and third place winners will be awarded. A costume contest will also be held for the best-dressed canines immediately afterwards, and awards for first and second place will be presented to the winners. Admission for the children’s contest is a canned good or $1, which will be contributed to Caring Hands and admission for the dog costume contest is a pet donation or $1, which will be contributed to the local animal shelter.