JDSO holds hunting safety class
For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) recently hosted a firearms and hunting safety course. There is no charge to attend the course, but applicants must first register and complete the online portion of the course on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) website for $17.95. Qualifying participants who complete the LDWF Hunter Education Course will receive LDWF Hunter Education Certification. To learn when the next course is scheduled and to register, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov.
Short URL: https://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=44521
Posted by Graphic Designer 2
on Oct 24 2017. Filed under News
.
You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0
.
You can leave a response or trackback to this entry