JDSO offers fair safety tips

As the annual parish fair gets underway, deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office (JDSO) remind the public to practice safety when bringing children into crowds.

JDSO Commander Bill Kettler said each year, the agency sets up a mobile command unit to provide on-location security to fair attendees.

“In all the excitement and activity going on during the festivities, it’s very easy for children to wander off very quickly,” he said. “It’s also very easy for a parent to lose sight of a child in the crowds, noise and excitement. Taking a few precautionary steps before joining in the festivities can help arm parents and protect children from getting lost.”