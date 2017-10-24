Jeanette McNabb Gaudet

Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette McNabb Gaudet, 86, of Jennings will be held Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at 1 p.m. in First Baptist Church of Jennings, with Dr. Jeff Cook and Rev. Brian Wells officiating.

Visitation will be held at the church from 4:3-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, and will resume Friday morning at the church from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Gaudet has been a resident of Jennings since 1953 when she moved here from Fenton. She was a member of First Baptist Church, a Pink Lady (Blue Angels), member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Entres Nous and a referee at Jennings Quarterback Club. Mrs. Gaudet was a retired educator as well as a First Baptist Church Sunday School teacher.

Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Lisa Royer and husband Terry, Angela Gary and husband Troy, and Tanya Gaudet, all of Jennings; one son, Terry Gaudet and wife Sylvia of Sulphur; a brother-in-law, Henry Wooten of Waller, Texas; a sister, Sherry Snider and husband Don of Moss Bluff; a brother, Richard McNabb and wife Marcella of Fenton; six grandchildren; 14 grea-grandchildren; and two special daughters, Betty Cormier and Sharon Doise Vincent.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Gaudet; her parents, Walter Earl McNabb and Lorenza Walker McNabb; and her siblings, Earlene Wooten and W.E. McNabb.

The family of Mrs. Gaudet asks that everyone wear the Jennings High School colors of maroon and white for her visitation and funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Jennings Quarterback Club or the First Baptist Church Door and Window Project.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com .