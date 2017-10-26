Jennings not looking past 0-7 Knights
Coming off a 40-36 shoot-out district win over the St. Louis Saints, the Jennings Bulldogs will look to extend their winning streak to 3 this week at South Beauregard High School (SBHS). Despite the forecast of rain and cold temperatures to follow, the two schools have elected to keep the game scheduled Friday night while others have re-scheduled for Thursday.
The Dogs come into Friday night's contest 5-2 overall, 3-1 in 4-3A play, while the Golden Knights are still in search of their first win of the season.
