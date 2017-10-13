JFD TOURS SOWELA BUILDING
Members of the Jennings Fire Department toured the new SOWELA facility Thursday evening to learn the layout of the building, existing safety features and exits, as well as where mechanical operations are located. By touring the facility before opening, firefighters and first responders are able to become familiar with the facility in the event they must maneuver through the building during an emergency.
