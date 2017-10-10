Joseph Anthony ‘Jody’ Serio

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Joseph Anthony “Jody” Serio, 55, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur, with Bro. Jared Thomas and Father Glenn Meaux officiating.

Burial will be in Andrus Cove Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 3-10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, and will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of services.

A rosary, led by Arthur Lee Leger, will be recited at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Serio died at 9:21 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. Serio was a native of Greenville, Miss., and a resident of Lake Arthur for seven years. He was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School Class of 1980 and was a former diesel mechanic at Industrial Lift Truck in Lafayette and Talen’s Marine and Fuel of Lake Arthur. He was owner of “My Shop of Repair,” was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, NASCAR fan and loved his family and friends and getting together with them. He also loved to hunt.

Survivors include his fiancé and love of his life, Susan Leger Smith of Lake Arthur; two daughters, Brandy Serio and boyfriend Justin Monteleon of Lafayette and Amber Smith and husband Colby of Ville Platte; one brother and sister-in-law, Frank John Serio and his wife, Rayetta of Greenville, Miss.; his stepmother, Margueritte Serio of Greenville, Miss.; two grandsons, Caine and Bentley Smith; two bonus daughters, Brandi Smith and Kassi Parsley; his niece, Elese Serio; his nephew, Frank Joseph Serio; and a large loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Joyce Jones Serio.

Pallbearers will be Kenneth Arceneaux, Stephen Harrell, Arthur Leger, Jerry Serio, Kirk LeJeune and Justin Monteleon.

Honorary pallbearers will be Caine Smith, Bentley Smith, Frank Joseph Serio, Elese Serio, and Frank John Serio.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.