Kathryn Dale Stackhouse Vizina, 79, of Houston, Texas, went to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday morning, Oct. 4, 2017.

Kathryn was born Dec. 30, 1937, in Jennings. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Mabel Stackhouse.

Kathryn was a godly woman who found fulfillment in being a homemaker who cared for her family. She had a gentle and loving spirit, a true servant’s heart and she always put other’s first.

Left to cherish her memories is her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Adiol Vizina; her daughter, D’Anna Claire Ringer and her husband Scott; her grandchildren, Michael Ringer and wife Katie, Hannah Ringer, Sarah Ringer and Joshua Ringer; and her great-grandchildren, Madeline Ringer, Emilia Ringer and Nicholas Ringer.

