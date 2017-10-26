Kim Randall ‘Teedie’ Romero

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Kim Randall Romero announces his passing from this life on Oct. 20, 2017, at the age of 30.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at 1 p.m., with Brother Josh Belt officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. until the time of his service at 1 p.m.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

Kim was born in Lafayette to Kim Comeaux and Madonna Romero Burkhalter on April 15, 1987, but he was raised by his mom, Madonna, and daddy, Anthony Burkhalter. Kim worked as a manager for Arby’s. He loved helping other people, cooking and decorating. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. Kim never met a stranger and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Kim is survived by his mother, Madonna Burkhalter of Jennings; his two half-brothers, Josh Cormier and Joseph Drummer of Ferriday; his three sisters, Kelly Romero (Kaitlynn Lynn Boyer) of Breaux Bridge, Heather Burleigh (Bobby II) of Hathaway and Nikki Senegal of Lafayette; his grandparents, Gabriel Comeaux of Jennings, Hilton and Terri Romero of Mermentau, Rebecca and Calvin Kibodeaux of Crowley and Steven and Josephine Howard of Carencro; as well as numerous other family and friends.

Kim was preceded in death by his father, Kim Comeaux; his daddy, Anthony Burkhalter; his paternal grandmother, Mary Hargrave Comeaux; his aunt, Debbie Comeaux; and his great-grandparents, Issac and Hazel Gotreaux and Mckinley and Lorraine Romero.

Carrying Kim to his final resting place will be Rod Gary, Bobby Burleigh II, Charles Simon, Colin Souder, Matthew Braden, Zachary Royal, Aaron Burnett and Joseph Drummer.

Honorary pallbearers will be Shay Walker and Jordan Cormier.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.