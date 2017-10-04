Let’s fight breast cancer together

The Center for Disease Control reports that as of its most recent data, from 2014, 236,968 women and 2,412 men were diagnosed with breast cancer, while 41,211 women and 465 men succumbed to the disease.

Cancer is a disease that claims millions of lives each year. The victims come from all walks of life — young and old; rich and poor; and from all races and cultures.

But breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer. Because so many people are affected each year, October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Jeff Davis Parish has the chance to make a difference in the lives of those have died or are living with breast cancer. Locals also have the chance to work to eradicate the disease altogether.

One way to help this month is by joining or supporting the annual Melissa Doise Hope for the Miracle 5K Breast Cancer Race/Walk, which returns to the City of Jennings at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28. All proceeds from the event benefit the Melissa Doise Hope for the Miracle Foundation, which funds care packages for JDP breast cancer patients, as well as informational and educational materials about the disease. Runners and walkers can register online at doisemiraclerun.com or the day of the race. Even if you are not able to lace up your racing shoes that day, you can still donate to the foundation, knowing the money helps friends and neighbors in need within the parish.

We have all been touched by cancer in some way. Many of us have been affected by breast cancer. This month, vow to make a difference in the lives of its survivors and to help find a cure.