Local teen pleads guilty to manslaughter

A Jennings teen accused of killing a man last November pled guilty to manslaughter in the 31st Judicial Court yesterday.

Ryan “Pablo” Christopher Cole, 18, of Jennings was charged with manslaughter in the death of 40-year-old Dedrick Gant, of Jennings.

While checking on an irrigation pump just south of Aaron Road, a farmer came upon Gant’s decomposed body in the West Bayou Grand Marais Canal.

Cole, who was 17 at the time of the slaying death of Gant, along with 18-year-old Parker Gary, was arrested last year in connection with Gant’s death. The two suspects were also arrested in connection of the vandalizing and burglary of the home of Warren Gary, Gary’s grandfather, the weekend prior to his death.

Police discovered a variety of stolen items from Warren Gary’s home in Cole’s residence, including guns, jewelry, gold coins and computers. Cole was dismissed of charges of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and illegal possession of stolen things in that case. However, Gary is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with both Gant’s death, as well as his grandfather’s.

Police found the body of Warren Gary inside his home after responding to calls regarding gunshots fired in the area near U.S. 90, east of Jennings.

Gary pled not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and burglary of an inhabited dwelling.