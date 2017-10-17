Margueritte Ann Viator

A Mass of Christian burial for Margueritte Ann Viator, 75, of New Iberia will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Mermentau on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

Visitation will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. until10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of her funeral Mass.

Margueritte will be laid to rest in Mermentau Cemetery.

Margueritte was born in Mermentau on July 1, 1942, Joseph Emar Crader and Bernice Romero Crader. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 13, 2017.

Margueritte was a homemaker who dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was a member of the Ladies Axillary. She loved to sew, bake, donate her time to her church and work in her garden. Margueritte never met a stranger and she loved to visit with family and friends. She especially loved spending time with her puppy, Beau. Margueritte was a kind and loving person and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Margueritte is survived by her beloved husband, Ken Viator of New Iberia; her two sons, Darryl Andrew (Celeste) Viator of New Iberia and Lance Paul (Karen) Viator of New Iberia; her daughter, Cynthia Ann (Rob) Picard of New Iberia; her three brothers, Clifford Crader (Thelma) of Alabama, Randall Crader (Debbie) of Mermentau and Amos Crader of Crowley; her four sisters, Earleen Dupuis of Lake Arthur, Carrie Jones of Jennings, Viola Viator (Davis) of Welsh and Rosa Breaux (Leonard) of Morse; her five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Margueritte was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Emar Crader and Bernice Romero Crader; her son, Dwayne Alvin Viator; and her sister, Mildred Newman.

