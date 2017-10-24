Mary Gladys Noe

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Mary Gladys Noe of Evangeline announces her passing from this life on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at the age of 84.

Funeral services for Mary were held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings today, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at 1 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends was held at the funeral home beginning on Monday, Oct. 23, from 4-9 p.m., and resumed today, Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until time of her service at 1 p.m.

Mary was laid to rest in Calvary Mausoleum next to her beloved husband Noland.

Mary was born in Evangeline to Jack Navarre and Alicia Doucet Navarre on Sunday, Nov. 20, 1932. As a devoted wife and mother, she dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved family gatherings where you were always welcome. Mary was loyal and faithful to her Lord and church and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by her son, Jerry Noe (Margaret) of Iota; her four daughters, Debra Smith (Phillip) of Lafayette, Darlene Noe of Iota, Susan Leger (Joey) of Jennings and Marsha Sensat-Hoffman (Joel) of Woodland Park, Colo.; her brother, Joseph “Billy” Navarre of Jennings; her 11 grandchildren, Billy, Christian, Michael, Caleb, Dawn, Chasity, Jordan, Brittany, Victoria, Alisha and Dustin; her 22 great-grandchildren; and 10 great great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Alicia Doucet Navarre; her beloved husband of 60 years, Noland Noe; her grandson, Jeremiah; as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Carrying Mary to her final resting place will be Dustin Sensat, Billy Noe, Michael Noe, Joey Leger, Caleb Noe and Colby Lacour.

