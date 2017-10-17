October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

The death of a child is a tragic event that forever changes the lives of parents, family and loved ones. Whether a mother was only four weeks pregnant or a baby was one year old, that child is missed by the people who loved him or her.

Tragically, thousands of American families suffer the loss of a very young child each year. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that in the United States each year, about 90,000 children die before their first birthday. About 2,500 of those deaths are attributed to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) while nearly 30,000 babies are stillborn. Fifteen to 20 percent of all clinically-recognized pregnancies end in miscarriage.

The Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness movement began in the United States on October 25, 1988, when President Ronald Reagan designated through a Presidential Proclamation that the month of October should be recognized as National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Much of the month is dedicated to raising awareness of the many children lost each year. Even more, it is also a time for families to come together to not only grieve for their lost children, but celebrate their brief lives, as well. October 15 is recognized as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day across the globe.

Society often fails to understand that when a parent loses a child, that loss will always be felt deeply. Whether through miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS or any other cause – and no matter whether the baby was only held in the womb or someone’s arms – a life that brought hope, happiness and joy is gone.

Please remember the families who have lost a child not only this month, but always.