Quitting not in the vocabulary of Orgeron

Just three weeks ago, LSU football fans were calling for the heads of head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Matt Canada after losses to Mississippi State and Troy. The Tigers seemed to lack confidence and productivity on offense, and even one of the most revered defensive minds in the game in Dave Aranda was under scrutiny.

What many failed to understand was that Orgeron and his team were fighting injuries and having to play an astounding amount of freshmen due to those injuries. After scrutinizing Les Miles for years, Orgeron, a proud Louisiana native and a man that bleeds purple and gold, was already going through the same thing after only 5 games.

However, things began to change after a 17-16 win on the road at then-ranked Florida in “The Swamp.” LSU’s defense played lights out and showed signs of life on offense. Slowly, the bandwagon fans began to jump back on Orgeron’s ship, but were still leery. There was a passion that his players began playing with again, and all of them pointed to the head man known for his raspy, South Louisiana accent.

One week later, No. 10 Auburn rolled into Death Valley with a swagger about them that many thought LSU wouldn’t be able to handle. Auburn jumped out to a 20-0 first-half lead and the message board junkies began the talk about firing Orgeron that quickly again. But in his typical fiery way, Orgeron and his newly-inspired Tigers rallied all the way back in the second half to win 27-23 behind a superb defensive effort and an offensive outburst. As they are known to do, the same negative Tiger fans who hated Orgeron one half before were back on his side again. However, the culmination of the Tiger rally had nothing to do with fans. It was a team that was taking on the mantra of underdog, the same title saddled with their beloved head coach. Orgeron, through fire, love and togetherness taught to his team, had now become a force to be reckoned with. That old LSU swagger was back on the Tiger sidelines because of one man who landed his dream job not even a year ago.

This past Saturday, it was more of the same. A rejuvenated Tiger bunch trekked up to Oxford, Miss., and blew out old rival Ole Miss 40-27 behind a history-making performance from now healthy running back Derrius Guice. After battling through an ankle injury for much of the season, Guice rushed for 276 yards, becoming the only back in SEC history to record 3 games of over 250 yards in a game. Thinking of all of the backs that have played in the SEC, the accomplishment is mind-boggling. Still, Guice showed the team-first mentality Orgeron has hounded in post-game interviews by saying “I don’t care about my stats at all because with this group, it’s all about winning football games. That’s what Coach O preaches.”

With all the injuries, adversity and young players seeing the field early, it would have been easy for Orgeron to feel sorry for himself and listen to the fans. However, that just isn’t the man he is. The native of Larose, La. has fought through adversity all of his life and eventually landed what he calls his dream job. True Tiger fans should have known this man was not going to lay down easily.

Now, the Tigers are back in the AP Top-25 and face the challenge of knocking off No. 1 Alabama. The task is daunting, but with Ed Orgeron at the helm, daunting is something he’s accustomed to.