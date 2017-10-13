Residents oppose zoning change

emetery and Frederick roads approached the jury this week to express opposition to the proposed rezoning of the residential area off of US 165 east, just north of Lacassine, from A-1 to I-2.

The rezoning request was submitted by the owner of the property in question, Andrew Johnson, who is also a resident of the area. He requested the rezoning for the temporary purpose of selling the dirt extracted from the property. However, seven of the just over 100 residents in the area expressed their concerns surrounding the conditions regarding the rezoning, as well as the development of a dirt pit, for the sake of road conditions, safety and property value.