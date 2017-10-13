Ricky Freeman

RAYNE – Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church for Ricky Freeman, 59, who returned to his heavenly home on Oct. 5, 2017.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Nathan Stevens.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at Starlight Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be in Rayne Community Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Syrie Funeral Home Inc., 1417 East Simcoe Street in Lafayette.

He leaves to cherish his memories his four sisters, Verlena “Panky” Freeman, Brenda Freeman and Sheryl Freeman, all of Jennings, and Kristi Freeman of Lafayette; a very special extended family, “Mom” Willie M. Boutte, David J. Stevens (Felicia), Shelia M. Stevens, Orelia D. Stevens, Edrick J. Stevens, Sr. (Shareefah) and Pamela F. Stevens of Beaumont, Texas; two Godchildren, Roderick Stevens and Za’kiyaha Thibodeaux of Beaumont, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Freeman, Sr. and Erma McClelland Freeman; three siblings, Charlotte Freeman, Harold Freeman, Jr. and Shirley Freeman Mingo; and his grandparents, Freddie and Delia McClelland, Ford Freeman, Sr. and Verley Joseph Freeman.

