Funeral services for Rosa B. LeJeune Comeaux, 73 of Jennings will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at 10 a.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, from 4-9 p.m., with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Friday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. until the time of her service.

Rosa will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Rosa was born on June 7, 1944 in Andrus Cove to Archille LeJeune and Lezima Landry LeJeune. She was called from this life on Oct. 24, 2017. Rosa was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. She loved to cook, sew and do crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved to spend time with her kids and grandkids. Rosa was a kind and loving person and she will be greatly missed by all who know and loved her.

Rosa is survived by her beloved husband, James E. Comeaux of Jennings; her son, Dwayne Michael Comeaux of Jennings; her daughter, Lisa Gayle Comeaux (Jeffrey Brewer) of Jennings; her three grandchildren, Christopher Michael Comeaux, Grant Wilson Brewer and Addyson Rose Brewer; her two sisters, Betty Sonnier of Jennings and Suzy Kibodeaux (Jim) of Crowley.

Rosa now rejoices in heaven with her parents, Archille and Lezima Landry LeJeune; and her daughter-in-law, Demetria Nixon.

Carrying Rosa to her final resting place in Calvary Cemetery will be Bon Cormier, Hadden Cormier, Jeffrey Brewer, Anthony Alford, Kyle Comeaux, and Richard Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Lorrie Young, and Sheila Sonnier.

