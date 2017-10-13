Russell Cody Breaux

The family and friends of Russell Cody Breaux of Mermentau are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on Oct. 12, 2017 at the age of 67.

Funeral services for Russell Cody Breaux will be held at the Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m., with Father Randall Moreau officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will begin on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, from 3-9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 8 a.m. until the time of his funeral service.

Russell was born in Jennings to Harry Joseph Breaux and Mary LeBlanc Breaux on June 19, 1950.

Russell worked as a welder. He loved being outdoors, especially when he was fishing. He loved his family dearly, and loved spending time with all his children and grandchildren. Russell also enjoyed drinking coffee with friends. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Russell is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Istre Breaux of Mermentau; one son, Craig Cody Breaux (Katrina) of Crowley; three daughters, Michelle Cormier (Chad) of Rayne, Jennifer Foster (Preston) of Mermentau and Hali Touchet (Zackary Morgan) of Mermentau; one brother, Conrad Kevin Breaux (Renetta) of Lake Arthur; four sisters, Saundra Simon (Milfred) of Wright, Babs Simon (Johnny) of Lyons Point, Stephanie Langley (Ray) of Welsh and Sivi Duhon (C.J.) of Lafayette; and 11 grandchildren, Nick, Jesse, Lance, Kylie, Michael, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Kyrsten, Kynzie, Ansleigh and baby Morgan on the way.

Russell was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jospeh Breaux and Mary Jenelle LeBlanc Breaux; his sister, Jena Stacy Breaux; and his second wife, Mary Perry Breaux.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.