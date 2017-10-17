Shawna Ann Hulin Brasseaux

Funeral services for Mrs. Shawna Ann Hulin Brasseaux, 34, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, in Jesus Worship Center, with Pastor Clifton LeJeune officiating.

Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Visitation will be held at Miguez Funeral Home from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, and will resume at the church on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of services.

Mrs. Brasseaux died on Oct. 8, 2017, in OSU Medical Center James Cancer Center in Ohio.

Mrs. Brasseaux was a native of Jennings and a resident of Senecaville, Ohio. She was a homemaker that enjoyed fitness and volunteering at her children’s school. She loved providing for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Kim Brasseaux; two daughters, Stevie and Chava Brasseaux; two sons, Hunter Gatte and Uriah Brasseaux; her mother and stepfather, Pamela and Lester LeDoux of Lake Charles; her father, Jeff Hulin; three brothers, Zachary LeFort of Lafayette, Bryon Jeremi LeFort of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and LCpl Cody Hebert of Hubert, N.C.

