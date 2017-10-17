Sickey elected to La. Tribal Council

ELTON – Former Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana chairman Kevin Sickey was elected to the Tribal Council here on Saturday, Oct. 14, during a special election.

Sickey, who was elected by a majority vote, will fill the seat left vacant when former Council Member David Sickey was elected as Tribal Chairman this past June and will serve the remaining term that will end in June 2019.

Sickey will be sworn in and will assume the role of Member of the Tribal Council at the Tribal Inauguration Ceremonies to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. The newly elected Council Member will serve a partial term that will end in June 2019.

Jonathan Cernek and Loretta Williams were elected to serve as Tribal Council members in May.

