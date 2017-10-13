Statewide election set for Saturday

State voters will decide on a new treasurer Saturday, as well as the fate of three proposed constitutional amendments.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The state office on the ballot is that of state treasurer. Six candidates are seeking that spot, including Angele Davis (Rep), Derrick Edwards (Dem), Terry Hughes (Rep), Joseph D. Little (Lbt), Neil Riser (Rep) and John Schroder (Rep).

The Louisiana Public Affairs Research (PAR) Council, an independent, non-partisan group, provides guides to what amendment proposals could mean for the state.

Amendment 1 proposes that the state establish a property tax exemption for construction work in progress. According to PAR, a vote for the amendment would establish a property tax exemption for construction work in progress.

Amendment 2 proposes establishing a property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of first responders who died while on duty. A vote for would give surviving spouses of volunteer firefighters, emergency medical responders, technicians and paramedics who died while on duty a full property tax exemption.

The final and third amendment would establish a “construction subfund” of the Transportation Trust Fund. A vote fore would establish this subfund to contain any new fuel tax revenue, which could not be used for state employee benefits or wages.

To learn more about PAR’s study of the amendments, visit parlouisiana.org. For more information on voting in Jeff Davis Parish, call the registrar’s office at (337) 824-0834. A valid ID is required to vote.