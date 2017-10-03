Stearman Fly-In landing at Jennings Airport

The City of Jennings is gearing up in preparation for the 37th Annual End of the Season Stearman Fly-In Show.

The show, held during the first week of October every year, is a chance for pilots to fly into the Jennings Airport and show off their aircrafts, as well as participate in the air show. The community also has the opportunity to experience and enjoy these unique aircrafts up close.

“We look forward to this free, family fun event each year, not only because its fun for the community, but from an economic and tourism standpoint, the Fly-In brings in valuable new resources to the city and parish,” said Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Tourist Commission Marketing Director Dione Sabelhaus. “In the past, we’ve had visitors travel her from all over the state, as well as surrounding states, including Texas, Georgia and Mississippi, just to name a few. This is a wonderful and unique event that we, as well as the community, really enjoy.”