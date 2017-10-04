TED pay boosted to $35 hourly

WELSH – Off-duty police officers here will now earn $35 hourly when working Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) after aldermen unanimously approved a rate increase.

Alderman Rodney Trahan suggested the increase during a Tuesday meeting, with Welsh Police Department (WPD) Chief Marcus Crochet ultimately recommending the move to the full board of aldermen.

WPD officers have the opportunity to work 4-hour TED shifts on Interstate 10 during their time off, previously at a pay of $25 per hour. The program is self-funding, with revenue from traffic fines covering vehicle maintenance, fuel and manpower. Fine revenues are first deposited into the town’s general fund before 60 percent is passed on for the WPD’s use.

Trahan said increasing TED pay could encourage more officers to work the program, since some already have part-time jobs that pay about $25-$30 an hour.

“Most police departments around here pay $35-$40 for traffic detail,” he added. “Most people aren’t bad drivers but you see some people on interstate weaving in and out of traffic, doing 80-plus miles per hour. It’s unsafe.”

He said that he is confident the pay increase will benefit the town.

“I’ve never heard of TED not generating enough money to fund itself and the town,” Trahan concluded.

