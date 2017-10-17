The bad guys seem to be winning

Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

“Someone has taken justice and hidden it in the law.”

Judge Benjamin Caulfield, “The Star Chamber”

Not long ago, my friend was attacked in a case of road rage in Jennings. Two women, a mother and daughter, believed the victim had cut them off in traffic. They followed her, blocked her in a parking space at a local business then verbally and physically assaulted her. Just a week or two later, another mother-daughter duo physically assaulted a different woman on La. 26 south during the Jeff Davis Parish Fair in another case. All of the “suspects” are currently out on the streets, so carry a big stick in your vehicle.

Recently this newspaper featured yet another story about a career criminal who has been arrested for everything from felony drug charges, robbery-related charges, aggravated battery, multiple felony firearm possession charges, resisting an officer by force, second-degree kidnapping and attempted rape during a nearly 20-year period. He is always in and out of jail. I am not sure why law enforcement bothers arresting him anymore. Apparently, these crimes are not a big deal. I do not blame any prosecutor for the outcome, either. The Department of Corrections (DOC) stacks the deck against Louisiana’s judges, district attorneys and law enforcement officers. A judge sentences someone to a certain amount of time then DOC cuts that sentence to control its prison population. Gotta save money for more important things like coastal restoration, I guess.

On Nov. 1, 1,400 “non-violent” state prisoners will be released back into the population. Sheriff Ivy Woods made a perfect point this week in an interview with Jennings Daily News: many prisoners labeled non-violent in prison were convicted of, or accepted plea deals, that involved lesser charges than for what they were initially convicted.

These criminals get plea deals because it is becoming more difficult for prosecutors to make things stick. It’s not that investigators and prosecutors are failing at their jobs. The problem is that bleeding-heart institutions like the US and state supreme courts, American Civil Liberties Union and the Department of Justice are more concerned with preserving criminals’ rights over those of law-abiding, innocent people.

Plenty of non-violent thieves will be getting out of prison next month. Sure, they might not hurt you. We’ll see an uptick in burglaries, but it will be the victims’ loss. Don’t try to hurt a burglar on your property, either; you wouldn’t want to violate that criminals’ rights in favor of protecting what you rightly own. Never mind that “justice for all” line in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Now before you judge any criminal too harshly, remember addiction is a problem in society. Most addictions begin when a person voluntarily puts a substance into their body, but no one is supposed to hold addicts accountable anymore. Saying this does not mean I have no compassion for those struggling with addiction. At some point, the person is a prisoner to their condition, and only those who have experienced addiction in a personal way can understand that struggle. Still, this does not excuse what addicts do to meet their needs. Sober individuals should not be forced to shoulder the burdens that stem from addiction. Has our society completely abandoned the idea that a person is responsible for his or her own decisions?

I do not believe we can depend on our justice system to actually secure justice. The system, our government and people high on the notion that all criminals can be loved onto a straight path are killing those of us who respect ourselves and others. At some point, I know every person asks themselves, “Why abide by laws that do not protect me from those who don’t?”

Anyone have a good answer?