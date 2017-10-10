Thornwell community to hold street dance

THORNWELL – The first Annual Harvest Street Dance is scheduled here during the last weekend in October and the public is invited to attend the free event.

Co-coordinator Max Morris, Jr., said the idea was born during a casual conversation with a friend in an effort to show appreciation to area farmers, as well as the thriving agriculture community in the rural area of Jeff Davis Parish.

“I was having dinner with my friend, Paul Johnson, who is also a co-coordinator of the dance, and we were talking about how my family used to throw traditional street dances in Big Lake before the opening of shrimp season,” he said. “In the last three years, I’ve spent a lot of time around area farmers and it just amazes me what they do. I suggested to Paul that we try to do something like that for farmers here in Thornwell. That’s how the idea was started.”