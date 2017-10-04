Tigers open district play at home against Ville Platte

LAKE ARTHUR – The streaking Lake Arthur (LAHS) Tigers will look to make it 3 straight wins here Thursday night when they open district 6-2A play against the Ville Platte Bulldogs. The Tigers are coming off of a dramatic 28-24 come-from-behind win over the East Beauregard Trojans, while the Bulldogs blanked Oakdale by a final of 24-0.

LAHS Head Coach Mark Deshotel discussed the win last week, and explained he liked the way his team fought back and pulled out a win late.

“We trailed for most of the game, but I liked the way we showed we have the ability to come from behind and make plays when we needed to,” added Deshotel. “With the style of offense East Beauregard played, they kept our defense on the field a lot. But they showed me they could play hard when we needed them the most. They proved they are in pretty good shape from a conditioning standpoint.”